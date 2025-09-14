Imphal: Floodwater with strong currents flowed over National Highway 150, which links Imphal to Ukhrul, at the Seijang Makha Leikai area in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Sunday.

Several houses, fish farms, livestock, and paddy fields in Imphal East district, Manipur, were flooded as rivers and streams overflowed due to incessant rainfall over the past three days.

The water levels of almost all major rivers, including the Iril and Imphal, which flow through the Manipur valley and hill areas, have reached flood levels. Many low-lying areas have also flooded due to the continuous rainfall.

Although no riverbanks have breached so far, some rivers have overflowed their embankments at certain points, according to information from the Water Resources Department’s Flood Control Room.

The Nambul and Nambol rivers in Imphal West and Bishnupur districts are currently flowing at warning levels.

In the Yairipok area, strong currents swept away a wooden bridge. In Kakching district, water overflowing from the Sekmai River has started flooding the paddy fields at Wabagai Terapishak, located at the river’s downstream end.

The Maha River in Chandel district, which borders Myanmar to the south, is flowing at a dangerous level.

The Chakpi River in the adjoining Chandel and Kakching districts is also reported to be in full spate.

The water level of Loktak Lake, controlled by the Ithai Barrage, has also risen. The Ithai Barrage is currently above flood level, and officials have opened one of its gates.

The general manager in charge of NHPC visited the barrage and stated that the shutters were opened after consultations with the site manager.

According to a Special Bulletin issued on Sunday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the National Weather Forecasting Centre has predicted extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds across the state for the next three days.