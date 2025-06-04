Imphal: Amid significant rise in the water levels of the Loktak Lake due to the flooding during this rainy seasons, Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, reviewed the progress of Integrated Management Plan (IMP) to restore the ecological balance and conserve this lake.

The Governor, on Wednesday, chaired a meeting with the officials of Loktak Development Authority (LDA) at the conference hall of Raj Bhavan, Imphal, Manipur.

A Raj Bhavan communique states that during the meeting, the Governor reviewed the progress of the IMP and other activities the LDA is undertaking to restore the ecological balance and conserve the Loktak Lake.

During the meeting the officials briefed the Governor about the developments and challenges faced by the Authority.

Governor acknowledged their concerns and assured to extend full support, the communique states.

Notably, in March, 2024, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has approved the IMP for Loktak lake, a major achievement in the mission to promote ecological integrity and sustainable benefits of the lake.

The IMP focuses on key areas, including land and water management, species conservation and habitat management, and sustainable resource development and livelihood among other.

The Integrated Management Plan (IMP) for Loktak Lake encompasses a wide range of actions designed to restore its health.

Key initiatives include efforts to delist the lake from the Montreux Record, implement a comprehensive monitoring system, and rejuvenate its natural drainage by removing phumdis.

Furthermore, the plan focuses on improving water quality, promoting afforestation, consolidating Manipur’s Keibul Lamjao National Park boundaries, and enhancing community livelihoods through eco-development and sustainable resource management.