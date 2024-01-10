Guwahati: In an impassioned appeal to the communities dwelling around Manipur’s famous Loktak Lake, M Asnikumar Singh, Chairman of the Loktak Development Authority (LDA), has issued an earnest call for urgent action.

Singh implored the public, especially those residing in the vicinity of the lake, to discontinue the use of the electric shock method for fishing and to immediately halt the illegal hunting of waterfowl, notably migratory birds, through the use of firearms.

Emphasizing the ecological, socio-economic and cultural significance of Loktak Lake, Singh highlighted its pivotal role as a cradle of Manipur’s civilization.

He stressed that this natural treasure is not just a body of water but an integral part of the region’s identity, woven intricately into the fabric of its existence.

Expressing grave concerns about the adverse effects of these illegal practices on the fragile balance of the lake’s ecosystem, Singh earnestly urged the public to emerge as responsible guardians of this invaluable natural resource.

The chairman’s heartfelt plea resonated with a call for collective environmental responsibility, urging citizens to understand that resorting to the use of electric shocks in fishing and the illegal hunting of waterfowl not only poses a serious threat to the diverse biodiversity of Loktak Lake but also violates established laws.

In his passionate address, Singh underscored the paramount importance of unified action and encouraged individuals to promptly report any instances of such illegal activities to the authorities.

He assured stringent actions against offenders, emphasizing the dire consequences of such actions that not only harm the environment but also undermine the relentless efforts of the state government towards the conservation and preservation of Loktak Lake’s natural heritage.

Further emphasizing the need for community involvement, the Chairman urged citizens to actively support the LDA in their mission to safeguard the ecological integrity of Loktak Lake.

He reiterated that the cooperation of each individual is paramount in maintaining the delicate ecological balance of the invaluable water body personified as ‘mother,’ an integral part of Manipur’s ecological identity.

Significantly, the LDA’s chief’s call for conservative action follows a fervent call by the All Loktak Lake Area Fishers Union, Manipur (ALLAFUM) to ban activities that compromise its conservation objectives mainly fishing with LED lights in Loktak Lake.

Expressing concerns over the dwindling fish populations impacting the livelihoods of Loktak fishers, the fishers Union Secretary Oinam Rajen Singh condemned the recent trend of nocturnal fishing using LED lights.

He said this practice not only exacerbates overfishing but also disrupts the feeding grounds crucial for wintering migratory water birds arriving between October and February annually.