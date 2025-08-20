Kolkata: Responding to allegations from Dhaka that it is fanning anti-Bangladeshi activities, New Delhi on Wednesday, vehemently objected to such diatribes.

Countering the Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladesh interim government’s claims that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League were engaged in such activities at the behest of India, the government clarified India was against any foreign political party’s functioning on its soil.

“The Government of India is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law. The Government does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil. The Press Statement by the Interim Government of Bangladesh is thus misplaced,” the Ministry of External affairs was quoted by India Today.

Bangladesh had on several occasions lodged concerns with New Delhi on reports that the Awami League had set up offices in Delhi and Kolkata.

The Bangladesh government had requested the Indian dispensation “to take immediate steps to ensure that no anti-Bangladesh activity is undertaken by any Bangladeshi national from being on Indian soil.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in turn, had apprised Yunus of his dismay at atrocities on minorities engineered by nefarious and fundamentalists in Bangladesh.

Hasina has been in India since August last year after being usurped out of her throne.