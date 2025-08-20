Agartala: Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman expressed his dismay at the unwarranted delay of the implementation of the Tiprasa accord. Without mincing words he held the Manik Saha-led state government for the protracted delay.

He also gave a veiled warning to withdraw support to the state government if the agreement is not executed in its “spirit and form.”

Debbarman, a key signatory, accused the government of deliberately dragging its feet on the much-discussed accord over apprehensions about a potential power imbalance.

In a statement to a media outlet, he claimed despite repeated assurances from the Union Home Ministry, the state government’s hesitation has left the accord in “cold storage.”

“People within the state administration are fearful that empowering the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) would destabilise the existing political order,” he said.

Debbarman dismissed these fears as “unfounded and divisive,” underlining the Tiprasa people are proud Indians.

He praised the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s commitment to the accord.

“He understands the importance of justice for the indigenous people,” he said.

However, Debbarman elaborated that continuing the coalition without the accord’s full implementation would be “extremely difficult.”

These sharp remarks come at a sensitive time for the BJP, which is gearing up for the 2026 TTAADC elections.

Just a day prior, a delegation from the BJP’s Janajati Morcha met with Union ministers to plan their campaign.

The alliance between the BJP and Tipra Motha has been frosty mired by reports of frequent clashes.

In fact, the two BJP’s elected members in the TTAADC sit on the Opposition benches.