Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of vote theft as “baseless and politically motivated.”

Speaking at the 117th birth anniversary celebration of Maharaja Bir Bikram at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Saha said the claim lacked credibility, pointing out that the Election Commission had already confirmed the elections were conducted transparently.

“When elections were held, the opposition remained silent. Now, suddenly, they are trying to create a narrative. This is nothing but an attempt to mislead people,” he stated.

Saha accused the Congress of hypocrisy, noting that the party’s tenure was plagued by frequent scams. “The Congress could not even cross the three-digit mark in the Lok Sabha elections. Yet, they are trying to create an impression of strength. The allegation of vote theft is absurd,” he added.

Highlighting Maharaja Bir Bikram’s legacy, the Chief Minister recalled his visionary contributions, including the establishment of Tripura’s airport in 1942, decades ahead of its time.

“Unfortunately, his contributions were deliberately erased from history. Only after our government came to power were his efforts duly recognised. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated his statue at the airport, and another has been placed at the new terminal,” he said.

Saha also urged people to reject divisive politics, emphasizing unity as the key to development. “No one can succeed in isolation. Misleading campaigns and attempts to deprive any section of society will only hinder progress,” he said.