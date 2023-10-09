Aizawl: Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Monday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reschedule the date of counting of votes for the state assembly polls slated for December 3 as it falls on Sunday.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Congress president Lalsawta said that Sunday is a sacred day for the people of Mizoram, which is devoted solely to the worship of God.

He said that no official programmes or business are transacted on Sunday.

“We know that not only the Congress party but also the entire Christian community in Mizoram would not like the counting of votes to be held on Sunday,” Lalsawta said in his letter.

While requesting the ECI to respect the sentiments of the Mizo people, the Congress president also urged the poll panel to reschedule and fix the date for counting of votes preferably between Monday and Friday.

The ECI has announced the dates for assembly polls in five states, including Mizoram on Monday according to which voting for the 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will be held on November 7.

Counting of votes will be undertaken on December 3 along with four other states.

The last date for filing nomination is fixed on October 20 and scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on October 21.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is fixed on October 23.