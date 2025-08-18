Agartala: The Twipra Student’s Federation (TSF), a constituent body of the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), staged a sit-in demonstration in Tripura’s capital Agartala on August 18, demanding strict action against illegal immigrants.

The protest was held near Circuit House in the state capital.

TSF Vice President John Debbarma said similar demonstrations are being organised across Tripura to press for the detection and deportation of illegal migrants.

“The issue of illegal immigrants is not new in Tripura or in other northeastern states. For over 40 years, we have been facing this problem. Following NESO’s call, we are protesting to demand detection and deportation of illegal immigrants. We will also submit a memorandum to the chief minister,” Debbarma said.

He urged the state government to ensure strict implementation of directives issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and to coordinate with other northeastern states.

“Eviction drives are underway in Assam, and those who are evicted may attempt to move to other states. Steps must be taken to communicate with neighbouring states and prevent such migration into Tripura,” he added.