Guwahati: The Tinsukia Municipal Board (TMB) returned a heap of garbage to a shop in the town’s Daily Bazar area after the establishment was caught dumping waste on the road.

The incident occurred on Monday night around 9:30 pm, when municipal workers on patrol spotted an employee of a grocery and gift shop disposing of garbage directly onto the street. Upon questioning, the worker admitted the waste belonged to his shop.

Though no fine was imposed, the municipal team decided to act symbolically. The following morning, TMB workers arrived with a bulldozer and dumped a mound of garbage in front of the closed shop. They even levelled the waste across the entrance, sending a clear message to the shopowner. A video of the incident has since gone viral.

“The shop was a repeat offender. We appeal to everyone to keep Tinsukia town clean. It is the responsibility of all citizens to maintain cleanliness,” said Pulak Chetai, chairman of the Tinsukia Municipal Board.