Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NIT Agartala Tripura.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty (Physics) in 2025. NIT Agartala aims to produce techno-managerial human resource in line with global need offering state-of-the-art facility, research and training in engineering and allied disciplines. It also aims to enhance the effectiveness of technical education with innovative system and devising a mechanism to facilitate application of research findings to solve real problems of industries/academics

Name of post : Guest Faculty (Physics)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification: PhD in Physics with First class Master’s degree in Physics

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 21/08/2025 at 11:00 AM in the Registrar’s conference room (3rd floor of admin building), National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, Tripura, India, Pin -799046

How to apply :

Interested candidates are here by informed to submit their CV with academic details providing colleges/universities attended and percentage of marks secured, to the HOD, Department of Physics, NIT Agartala by email at [email protected] on or before 20/08/2025 and

subsequently report for interview on 21/08/2025 at the scheduled time.

