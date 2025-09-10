Applications are invited for recruitment of over 50 vacant positions or career under DRDO in 2025.
Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, a premier Laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Graduate Apprentice and Technician (Diploma) Apprentice in 2025.
Name of post : Graduate Apprentice
No. of posts : 32
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Computer Science & Engineering & Allied Branches And Information Technology : 8
- Electronics Engineering & Allied Branches : 8
- Electrical Engineering : 2
- Mechanical Engineering : 1
- Aerospace Engineering : 1
- Library Science : 2
- Safety Engineering : 2
- Administration / HR : 4
- Financial Accounting / Cost Accounting : 4
Eligibility Criteria : BE / BTech / BBA / BCom in relevant disciplines
Stipend : Rs. 9000/- per month
Name of post : Technician (Diploma) Apprentice
No. of posts : 22
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Computer Science & Engineering & Allied Branches And Information Technology : 8
- Electronics Engineering & Allied Branches : 8
- Electrical Engineering : 2
- Cinematography : 2
- Medical Laboratory Technology : 2
Stipend : Rs. 8000/- per month
Eligibility Criteria : Diploma in relevant disciplines
How to apply :
Candidates may send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents by Speed Post / Registered Post Only to the Director, Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, Balasore
Odisha-756025
Last Date for Receipt of Application along with supporting documents at ITR, Chandipur
by Speed Post / Registered Post Only is 20th October 2025
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here