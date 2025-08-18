Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has strongly criticised the Assam government’s decision to allot nearly 3,000 bighas of tribal land in Dima Hasao district to a private cement company for mining operations.

During a recent hearing, Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi questioned the rationale behind the move, observing, “3,000 bighas! The entire district? What is going on? A private company being given 3,000 bighas? We know how barren the land is, but 3,000 bighas? What kind of decision is this? Is this some kind of joke? Public interest, not private interest, is what matters.”

The remarks came after submissions were made in favour of Mahabal Cements, which argued that the land was barren and necessary for the functioning of its plant.

Opposition parties have also raised objections to the allotment. Earlier, a Congress delegation led by then state party president Bhupen Kumar Borah and current Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia had met the Governor, highlighting concerns of indigenous communities from Borolokhindong, Tharvelangso, and nearby villages.

In a memorandum, the Congress alleged that the government intended to hand over nearly 9,000 bighas of land in Dima Hasao to a corporate group with close links to the ruling BJP, overlooking the interests and rights of the local tribal population.

“This is not just about land. It is about the survival and identity of Dima Hasao’s indigenous people,” the memorandum stated.