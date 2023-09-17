GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the Assam government’s mega plantation drive.

While lauding the Assam government for its mega plantation drive, PM Modi said that it will boost India’s mission for clean and green growth.

The Pm said the plantation drive in Assam will also provide long-term benefits of environmental protection and improving health of people.

PM Modi further stated that the mega plantation drive in Assam will also enhance the green cover of the scenic state.

Notably, PM Narendra Modi has written to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailing the state’s “Amrit Brikshya Andolan”.

PM Modi in the letter to the CM Sarma wrote: “The idea of planting one crore saplings across Assam is admirable and laudable.”

Modi said that several references in India’s culture and literature reflect the importance of trees and forests.

He also quoted a couple of Sanskrit lines on how trees purify the air and help in driving away diseases.

“While we have been the fastest growing economy, we have also been perhaps the only major nation to meet committed climate targets,” the PM said.

The Prime Minister said that initiatives like the plantation drive in Assam will further bolster the national mission for clean and green growth.

“It will also lead to several long-term spin-off benefits for environment protection and in improving the health of people,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi said: “The plantation of saplings on private and community-owned lands will go a long way in enhancing the green cover in the scenic state.”