GUWAHATI: Congress MP from Assam and deputy leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha – Gaurav Gogoi has hit back at chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the “missing Northeast from India map” issue.

“It is ironic to hear chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma talk about land deals,” Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said.

He was responding to a statement from Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that criticised the Congress party over a map that was shown in an animated video.

The video, in which animated versions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were seen arguing over issues, allegedly also showed a map of India, with the Northeast missing from it.

“Seems the Congress party has secretly struck a deal to sell the entire land of Northeast to some neighbouring country. Is this why Rahul went abroad? Or has the party given membership to Sharjeel Imam?” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media.

However, reacting to the Assam CM’s statement, senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi hit back at Sarma questioning him over the alleged approval of government subsidy to company linked to his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

Also read: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi demands Assam CM’s resignation over alleged land scam

While calling the Assam CM’s statement as ‘ironic’ Gaurav Gogoi said: “It is exactly the issue that he is avoiding to answer in Assam in the context of the companies linked to his family. Please specify how much agricultural land has been bought by these companies.”

Earlier, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had demanded resignation of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleging that he has “abused his power for personal gains”.

Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi demanded a comprehensive investigation into alleged acquisition of a large agricultural land plot by a media group, owned by the chief minister’s family and its subsequent conversion into industrial property within a short period of time.

The controversy centres on the approval of Rs 10 crore in government grants under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) scheme to M/S Pride East Entertainment, a company owned by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of the Assam CM.

He argued that the burden of excessive GST, costly gas cylinders, and toll taxes should not fall on the shoulders of the public to benefit a company owned by the Chief Minister’s family.