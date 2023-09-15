Guwahati: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday called for the resignation of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleging that he has abused his power for personal gain.

Addressing a press conference on the controversy surrounding the allocation of government grants and land acquisition in Assam, MP Gogoi demanded a comprehensive investigation into the rapid acquisition of a large agricultural land plot by a media house owned by the Chief Minister’s family and its subsequent conversion into industrial property within a short period of time.

The controversy centers on the approval of Rs 10 crore in government grants under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) scheme to M/S Pride East Entertainment, a company owned by Riniki Bhuyan, the wife of the Chief Minister.

Gogoi raised serious ethical questions about this allocation, arguing that government subsidies should be directed towards local entrepreneurs and farmers in need of support.

Gogoi expressed concerns about the speed and nature of these transactions, emphasizing the need for a thorough inquiry to maintain transparency and uphold ethical standards.

In the interest of accountability and transparency, Gogoi called upon Chief Minister Sarma to disclose the precise amount of money received by M/S Pride East Entertainment in the form of grants and subsidies from the Assam state government so far, if any.

He underscored the importance of applying uniform ethical standards to both central and state government grants, arguing that if accepting money as grants from the Union Government is considered unethical, grants from the state government to the accused company should be treated the same way.

Gogoi also voiced the concerns of the people of Assam who are grappling with high inflation.

He argued that the burden of excessive GST, costly gas cylinders, and toll taxes should not fall on the shoulders of the public to benefit a company owned by the Chief Minister’s family.

Regarding the possibility of defamation proceedings, Gogoi welcomed any legal action and assured that the accused company will be required to present all relevant documents, including land and bank records, in a court of law. He believes this will bring clarity to the situation.