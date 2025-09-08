Kolkata: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has lent his endorsement to imposing tariffs on countries that trade with Russia.

He called it ‘the right idea’ amid the ongoing war with Ukraine.

Zelenskyy’s opinion comes in the wake of India (with whom his country shares friendly ties) continuing to buy oil from Russia.

Zelenskyy, when quizzed about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s amicable gestures with Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, said, “I think the idea to put tariffs on the countries that continue to make deals with Russia, I think this is the right idea.”

“We have to stop [buying] any kind of energy from Russia, and by the way, anything, any deals with Russia. We can’t have any deals if we want to stop them,” he added.

Zelenskyy’s comments could strain relations with New Delhi, keeping in mind the fact that PM Modi has always sought an end to escalation between Russia and Ukraine without taking any side.

Modi’s outreach to both Putin and Zelenskyy to end the years-long conflict has been appreciated by the latter himself.

Amid this, the Ukrainian President’s latest comments catch you unawares.