Assam Govt Job 2025 ASSAC Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of technical govt job in ASSAC Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam State Space Application Centre (ASSAC) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Project Scientist on contractual basis in 2025.

Name of post : Project Scientist (Agriculture Assessment and Fisheries Resource Mapping)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification:

1st Class Master Degree in Remote Sensing/Geoinformatics/ Agricultural Science ( with specialization in Agronomy or Soil Science/Geography with specialization in Remote Sensing & Geo-informatics / Zoology with specialization in Fish Biology & Fishery Science or equivalent.

Desirable: Relevant experience in application of remote sensing and GIS with knowledge of Remote

Sensing/Geo-informatics/GPS/UAV.

Maximum Age: (as on 1st January, 2025): 35 Years

Remuneration: Rs. 30,000/- + Employer’s part of the CPF Contribution per month

Name of post : Project Scientist (IT)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification:

M. Tech / M.E. / M.C.A/ M. Sc. in Remote Sensing / Remote Sensing and GIS/ Geoinformatics / Computer Science / Information Technology or Equivalent.

OR

B.E. /B. Tech in Computer Science and Engineering / Information Technology / Geoinformatics / Geomatics or equivalent” with suitable experience

Maximum Age (as on 1st January, 2025): 35 Years

Remuneration: Rs. 30,000/- + Employer’s part of the CPF Contribution per month

Name of post : Project Scientist (Agro-forestry Site Suitability Analysis and Tree Carbon Estimation using Satellite Data)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

1st Class Masters Degree in Forestry/ Botany (with special Paper in Taxonomy/Ecology) having Post Graduate Training in Remote Sensing/Geoinformatics or equivalent.

OR

M. Tech in Geoinformatics / Remote Sensing & GIS / Spatial Information Science / Geospatial Technology or Equivalent with Experience in Forestry and Ecological Studies

Maximum Age (as on 1st January, 2025): 35 Years

Remuneration: Rs. 30,000/- + Employer’s part of the CPF Contribution per month

Name of post : Project Scientist (Border Monitoring, Land use land cover (LULC) change analysis and Geo-analytics using Satellite Data and AI)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

1st Class M.Sc. /M. Tech in Geoinformatics / Remote Sensing & GIS / Spatial Information

Science / Geospatial Technology or Equivalent

OR

1st Class B.E. / B. Tech in Civil Engineering with Diploma in Remote Sensing & GIS or

Geoinformatics or equivalent

OR

1st Class M.Sc in Geography/ Earth Science with Diploma in Remote Sensing & GIS or Geoinformatics or equivalent

Maximum Age (as on 1st January, 2025): 35 Years

Remuneration: Rs. 54,000/- (inclusive of Employer’s and Employee’s contribution towards CPF)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on September 20th, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. onwards. The venue is in Assam State Space Application Centre, Bigyan Bhawan (3rd floor), G.S. Road,

Guwahati – 781005, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates shall have to submit Standard form of Application dully filled-in along with Xerox copies of certificates and other testimonials etc. (self certified) and two passport size photographs at the time of reporting for registration and have to produce the original for verification. Candidates having requisite qualification, experience and training will only be allowed for appearing in the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here