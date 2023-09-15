Guwahati: Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Friday made several explosive allegations against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family, challenging him to face questions about his wife’s land scam allegations in the Assembly.

“Today is the last day of the Assembly session. If Himanta Biswa Sarma has the courage, come to the Assembly today and face questions about his wife’s land scam and answer us,” Gogoi told reporters at Dispur.

Gogoi alleged that Sarma and his family had violated the Assam Land Holding Act to occupy farmers’ land, and that his wife’s TV channel had been opened in a fraudulent manner and was being used to launder black money.

He also alleged that the Chief Minister and his family had taken subsidies or become beneficiaries of schemes introduced by the central government to increase farmers’ incomes, and that the departmental minister should be arrested if they had approved the aid without his wife applying for it.

Sarma had previously said that he would quit public life or politics if it is proved with facts that his wife had taken Rs 10 crore in subsidy.

The Raijor Dal chief said that Sarma was only interested in politics because it was his livelihood and that he had used his political career to benefit his family alone.

Gogoi also said that people in the villages were now afraid that the Chief Minister and his wife would take their land if they saw any waste or vacant land.

Akhil Gogoi, MP Gaurav Gogoi, and various opposition leaders have demanded a high-level inquiry into the land scam and assets of Himanta Biswa Sarma.