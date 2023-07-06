Guwahati: Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi stated that the “three Gogoi” issue was created by BJP to divert the attention of the people in Assam from the delimitation topic.

Speaking to the media, Akhil Gogoi said, “We, the opposition, never used the termed three Gogois. It was a term used by the BJP to divert the people’s attention from the outcome of the delimitation.”

He added that the BJP tried to make the issue of the opposition unity into a communal issue by bringing in the Gogoi narrative.

He further alleged that delimitation is a method of altering a system by the BJP and RSS.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma through the delimitation has now targetted to ensure that no one from Upper Assam becomes the Chief Minister for another 50 years”, he added.

Akhil Gogoi also alleged that the BJP along with the RSS had brought in the new delimitation plan in the state so that only “upper caste” Hindus become the Chief Ministers in Assam.

He also slammed Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita and termed him a “cultural broker”.

Akhil Gogoi targeting Pabitra Margherita said that his “thoughts” are limited to only a small region.

“Pabitra Margherita is a cultural broker who is known for arranging marriages of politically involved people. He basically is just an event manager. If you look deep, you will see that Pabitra Margherita is the biggest broker linked to Chandan Brahma”, he added.