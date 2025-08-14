Applications are invited for recruitment of various govt job in DC Office Nalbari Assam in 2025.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Nalbari Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of 1(One) District Project Manager (DPM) and 2 (two) District Technical Support Staff (DTSS) posts under the District e-Governance Society in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : District Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i. Graduate in any discipline

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

ii. Working knowledge of Computer with minimum 2 years in the IT field and having knowledge of computer operations

Salary : Rs. 22,000/- per month

Name of post : District Technical Support Staff

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : 10+2 and diploma in IT with minimum 1 year of working experience in IT field

Salary : Rs. 14,000/- per month

Job Roles :

To assist and support to the District Manager, DITEC and other stakeholders in implementing and

managing various e-Governance initiatives and activities within the district.

Selection Procedure :

A written examination followed by a personal interview will be conducted separately for both the DPM and DTSS posts. The written exam will consist of 50 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 50 marks. The questions will cover Information Technology Fundamentals, English and General Awareness. The duration of the examination will be 1 hour and 30 minutes. The personal interview will carry a weightage of 50 marks. Final selection of the candidate will be based on the combined scores of the written examination and the personal interview, totalling 100 marks.

Also Read : Which roti is best for which illness or disease?

How to apply :

Candidates must submit their application as per the Application Form (mentioned below) along with self-attested copies of minimum educational qualification, relevant experience, valid photo

identity proof, three copies of recent passport sized photograph and any relevant document related to a diploma in IT.

They should submit the duly filled application form along with all required documents in a sealed

envelope addressed to the District Commissioner, Nalbari.

Applicants may submit up to 27th August, 2025 (working days) between 10 AM to 4:30 PM, at the drop box placed in the Public Facilitation Centre, O/o the District Commissioner, Nalbari.

Applications can be submitted either by post or by in person.

Candidates must superscribe the sealed envelope with the name of the post applied for.

Candidates wishing to apply for more than one post must submit separate application forms/ envelope for each post.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here