Guwahati: Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has apologised to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “Hussain Obama” comment that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made reacting to a query on former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama on Friday.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday, stirred a controversy after stating that many “Hussain Obamas” in India need to be taken care of.

The Assam chief minister was reacting to a query on former US president Barrack Obama’s remarks on minority rights in India.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Ri Bhoi Regional Committee plans second phase of border talks with Assam

It may be mentioned here that former US President Barak Obama, in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, said that if President Joe Biden meets PM Narendra Modi, “the protection of the Muslim minority in a majority Hindu India is something worth mentioning”.

A senior journalist from India, Rohini Singh posed a question to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in regards to the remark made by the former US President.

Rohini Singh asked: “Has an FIR been filed in Guwahati yet against Obama for hurting sentiment? Is Assam police on its way to Washington to get Obama offloaded from some flight and arrest him?”

Also Read: Assam: 23 Bangladeshis shifted to Goalpara from Karimganj

Reacting to this query, the Assam chief minister said, “There are many Hussain Obama in India itself. We should prioritize taking care of them before considering going to Washington. The Assam police will act according to our own priorities.”

Responding to the tweet by the Assam CM, Akhil Gogoi released a video where he apologised to PM Modi for the comments made on the former US President, Barack Obama.

In the video, Akhil Gogoi said, “Being a common person from Assam, I am ashamed that my chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has commented a communalising perverted racist sentence on Barack Obama.”

He added, “I am apologizing on behalf of Himanta Biswa Sarma as he always comments on such communally perverted sentences.”

He further added that he apologised on behalf of the Assam CM as his brother (Himanta Biswa Sarma’s) and fellow MLA from Assam Assembly.

He urged PM Modi, to forgive CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for his “nonsense work”.