Dimapur: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan passed away at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on Friday evening.

The 80-year-old Ganesan sustained a head injury after falling at his residence in Chennai on August 8. He was reportedly rushed to Apollo Hospitals in an unconscious state and had been receiving treatment in the ICU since then.

He passed away at 6:23 p.m.

The government appointed Ganesan as the 21st Governor of Nagaland on February 20, 2023. He also served as the Governor of Manipur and briefly held additional charge of West Bengal.

Known for his organisational skills, grassroots connection, and steadfast loyalty, Ganesan held several key positions in the BJP, including serving as the party president of Tamil Nadu.

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton expressed deep shock and grief over Ganesan’s passing. In a condolence message, he said that throughout his public life, Ganesan carried himself with dignity, humility, and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people.

Patton noted that during his tenure in Nagaland, Ganesan worked with dedication to strengthen harmony, promote development, and support the people’s aspirations.

According to Patton, Ganesan’s leadership and his ability to connect with communities across the state earned him genuine affection and respect.

Offering heartfelt condolences to Ganesan’s family, Patton added that his legacy of service will continue to inspire and that his memory will remain a source of strength for many.

Further details are awaited.