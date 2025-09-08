Guwahati: Tension engulfed Manipur’s Molnom village on Monday, following the stoppage of a passenger bus traveling from Sinakeithei by armed men.

Sinakeithei, a Tangkhul village which is around 42 kilometers from Imphal under Ukhrul central subdivision, has had its brush with turmoil in the past.

Footage of the incident surfaced on the social media.

Viral videos show armed militants halting the bus and confronting passengers.

According to reports, the intruders stopped the vehicle after suspecting that a passenger was clicking photographs of a militant camp in Molnom.

They allegedly seized mobile phones and examined them for any images or recordings.

According to sources the devices were later returned.

The incident takes us back to the violence that took place on August 4, 2021.

Decomposed bodies of Thotreichan Kashung and Naosomi Lungleng who went missing were found four days later on the banks of the Ihang river.

The brutality drew sharp condemnation from Tangkhul civil society groups, under the Tangkhul Naga Long.