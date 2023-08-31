Dimapur: Nagaland governor La Ganesan flagged the issues of some teachers of the state not willing to serve in the interior districts and proxy-teaching at the 11th graduation day of Modern Institute of Teachers Education (MITE) Kohima on Thursday.

“One of the problems facing our state is that not all teachers are willing to serve in the interior districts and also the problem of the proxy-teaching,” Ganesan said while addressing the graduates at the graduation day as the special guest.

Encouraging the committed teachers, he said teachers are expected to serve with honour and dignity.

“As teachers, it is also expected of them to be well informed and to keep themselves abreast with the latest trends,” he stressed.

The governor said the prospective teachers of the state should rise to transform the system as envisioned in the National Education Policy 2020.

Ganesan said he found the general atmosphere of educational institutions in Nagaland quite friendly and congenial for learning.

“This combined with their commitment and the pursuit for academic and professional excellence will accelerate socio-economic development in the state,” he added.

Ganesan said a teacher needs to be modern by integrating modern technology with education. He added that knowledge is available at the click of a mouse and that a teacher should be more than a teacher who facilitates students’ self-learning by enabling them to search for the right resources and learn on their own to gather knowledge together.

The Nagaland Governor pointed out that a teacher can be a good facilitator only when he or she is a perpetual learner.

On the NEP 2020, Ganesan said the new policy has not only provided a new structure and functioning mechanism but also a mechanism for teacher motivation.

He underlined that the policy would also assess teachers’ commitment and their efficient participation for advancement.

Ganesan added that a teacher’s role is demanded even outside the school to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all for sustainable development.

The governor also handed over the certificates to Nagaland University rank holders on the occasion.