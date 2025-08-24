Guwahati: An IndiGo flight bound for Guwahati from Dibrugarh, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on board, was diverted to Agartala on Sunday due to adverse weather conditions over Guwahati.

The flight landed safely at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala and resumed its journey after about 30 minutes, sources confirmed. An Air India Express flight on the same route was also diverted due to similar weather-related disruptions.

IndiGo later issued a travel advisory via X (formerly Twitter), stating,

“Persistent rainfall and thunderstorms are currently affecting #Guwahati, impacting the flight operations.

Our teams are closely monitoring the situation to ensure your journey resumes as soon as conditions improve.

If you’re travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport. Please also allow for additional travel time, as road conditions may be slower than usual.

We appreciate your continued patience and understanding. Your comfort and safety remain our top priority.”

No untoward incidents were reported in connection with either flight at the time of filing this report.