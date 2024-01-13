GUWAHATI: An IndiGo airlines flight from Mumbai to Guwahati reportedly made an emergency landing in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka on Saturday (January 13).

The flight made emergency landing in Dhaka after encountering dense fog in Guwahati, Assam.

The diverted flight landed in Dhaka at 4 am after it was unable to land at the Guwahati airport due to low visibility.

Among the passengers, who were onboard the flight was, former Mumbai Youth Congress chief Suraj Singh Thakur.

Thakur was on his way to Imphal for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

“I took IndiGo6E flight 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati. But due to dense fog, the flight couldn’t land in Guwahati. Instead, it landed in Dhaka,” Thakur said.

He added: “Now all the passengers are in Bangladesh without their passports, we are inside the plane.”

“I am stuck inside aircraft for 9 hours now. I left for Manipur (Imphal) for the Bharat jodo nyay yatra. Let’s see when I reach Guwahati and then will fly to Imphal,” he added.

There are 178 passengers onboard the plane.