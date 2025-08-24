Dimapur: The Zeliangrong Statehood Working Committee (ZSWC) of Nagaland has sought prayer support from Zeliangrong church bodies ahead of the next round of talks with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on the Zeliangrong political issue, scheduled for August 29 in New Delhi.

In an appeal on Sunday, the committee urged all Zeliangrong church authorities, churches, and fellowships across the nation and at home to offer special prayers for the success of the talks.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The committee said it believes this round of talks will be crucial and impactful for the cause that the Zeliangrong people have aspired to for decades.

It requested prayer support for the Union Ministry of Home Affairs leaders, who will represent the Centre in the talks, so that the spirit of God may intervene and work in favour of “our people.”

The committee also appealed for prayers for the ZSWC talk team, which will leave for Delhi on August 28. It encouraged churches and fellowships to add additional points for an effective season of prayer.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Finally, the committee made an earnest appeal to all pastors, reverends, catechists, church leaders, and members of all faiths and religious organisations to pray for the Zeliangrong political issue, which is now with the Government of India for final settlement. It expressed hope that their sincere prayers of faith will help achieve “our common goal.”