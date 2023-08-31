Guwahati: Nagaland becomes the first state in the Northeast to start Aadhaar-linked birth registration (ALBR).

The initiative facilitates birth registration-based Aadhaar enrolment for children in the 0-5 years age group. The service was launched by Nagaland commissioner T Mhabemo Yanthan in the presence of director of economics and statistics Neidilhou Angami.

Speaking on the occasion, T Mhabemo Yanthan said ALBR will play a vital role in enrolling newborn babies and also cover children below the age of 0-5 years.

Yanthan urged the state government officials to cooperate in the successful implementation of ALBR in all the districts of Nagaland so that no child will be deprived of any social welfare schemes aimed at their benefit.

To ensure better reach to residents across districts, the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Nagaland, which is also the registrar for birth and death for the state, has been on-boarded by UIDAI into its ecosystem as registrar cum enrolment agency to carry out child enrolment using ALBR process.

UIDAI director Col Abhishek Koushik congratulated the Nagaland government for becoming the first state in the Northeast to implement ALBR.

He applauded the consistent efforts being carried out by the office of the commissioner, Nagaland for providing Aadhaar-linked services to the residents of the state.

UIDAI has been extending continuous support to the states, by holding workshops, door-to-door enrolments, and visiting the remotest areas to handhold them to derive the benefits of the Aadhaar ecosystem.

UIDAI’s regional office in Guwahati has been working closely with the office of commissioner Nagaland, which is also the nodal department for Aadhaar-related activities in the state.