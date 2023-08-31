Dimapur: Nagaland‘s Health and Family Welfare Department launched two modified food safety on wheels (MFSWs) to test food samples.

The MFSWs were launched under the Nagaland Food Safety Project scheme “Strengthening of Food Safety Ecosystem in the State” in Kohima on Wednesday.

With the launch of the two MFSWs, the state now has three mobile food testing laboratories under the Nagaland Food Safety Project, which are allotted for Kohima, Mokokchung, and Dimapur zones.

The two new MFSWs were flagged off by Principal Director cum Additional Food Safety Commissioner Dr Vibeituonuo M Sachu.

Food Safety Commissioner cum Commissioner and Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, V. Kezo, who was present on the occasion, said in his address that the MFSWs are not only to be used for testing of food samples but also to focus on inculcating safe food habits and creating a food safety mindset among the public. He emphasized that consumers should check food package labelling, such as best before, expiry date, ingredients, and FSSAI registration/license number on the package before buying any food products.

The main function of Food Safety on Wheels (FSWs) is to execute testing of surveillance samples, train and create awareness for food business operators and consumers on food safety in urban as well as rural areas, and provide on-the-spot test facilities for common food adulterations.

The FSWs can also be used to transport samples picked from remote areas to the nearest food testing laboratory.