Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Wednesday, with nearly 3.41 lakh people affected by the deluge across 22 districts of the state. The total death toll due to the floods this year remained unchanged at 15.

As many as 3,40,937 people are currently being affected by the floods in Barpeta, Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, and Udalguri districts.

However, the water levels have receded in Lakhimpur, which was the worst-affected district until Tuesday, with a total population of 71,889 people being affected.

The respective administrations in the affected districts have set up a total of 153 relief camps, where 1,308 people have taken shelter. There are also 150 relief distribution centres that are functional, providing relief materials to the flood victims.

Currently, 818 villages are under the floodwaters, and over 21,644 hectares of cropland have been damaged.

Majuli district is the worst hit, with 65,035 people reeling under the floodwaters. Golaghat is the second-worst-hit district, with 58,439 people affected, followed by Morigaon, where 44,181 people are suffering.

A total of 3,02,932 livestock and poultry have also been affected by the deluge.

Several roads, wooden bridges, and other infrastructure have been damaged, and embankments have been breached in the affected districts.

Massive erosion has been reported in Barpeta, Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Majuli, Nalbari, Sonitpur, and Udalguri districts.

The district administrations and Aapda Mitra volunteers have been engaged in rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.

The Brahmaputra River was flowing above the danger level mark at Dhubri, Goalpara, Guwahati, Tezpur, and Neamatighat.

On the other hand, the Disang River was flowing above the danger level mark at Nanglamuraghat, the Burhidihing River at Khowang, and the Subansiri River at Badatighat.