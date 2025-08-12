Applications are invited for recruitment of 180 vacant positions or career notification under APSC in 2025.

Assam public Service Commission (APSC) recently released the recruitment notification of 187 posts or career of Junior Engineer under Public Health Engineering Department in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Engineer

No. of posts : 187

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 160

Mechanical : 10

Chemical : 10

Electrical : 10

Educational Qualification:

3 (Three) years Diploma specifically in Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Chemical Engineering from any institute recognized by AICTE

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 8,700/-

Age :

The candidate should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2025. The upper age limit is relaxable:

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto45 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC/Tea Tribes &Adivasi Community candidates i.e. upto 43 years

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 42 years as on 01-01.2025 for Unreserved category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (Five) years

for SC/ST candidates.

(iv) Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) ’10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in/

STARTING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION : 14-08-2025

CLOSING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION: 13-09-2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST/BPL/PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Fees once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor can the fees be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here