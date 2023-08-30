Guwahati: A ferry boat carrying 32 passengers capsized in the Dibang River near Amarpur Ghat in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Wednesday morning.

However, all the passengers were rescued by people on the river bank before the boat sank.

The boat was reportedly en route Chapakhowa area from Amarpur when it hit an underwater wooden structure and started to sink.

The people on the river bank saw the sinking boat and immediately jumped into the water to rescue the passengers.

A four-wheeler vehicle and two bikes were also submerged in the accident.

Assam Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal expressed his distress over the incident.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated.