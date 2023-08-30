AIZAWL: Officials of Mizoram excise and narcotics department seized over 3 kilograms of heroin, estimated to be valued over Rs 20 crore, and arrested four Assam residents for possessing the contraband in two days.

A statement issued by the department said that officials of the Mizoram excise and narcotics department seized 1.310 kilograms of heroin at Tuirial near Aizawl on August 25.

Two residents of Assam’s Cachar district identified as Ali Hussain Laskar (40) and Sebul Haque Barbhuiya (28) were arrested for possessing the contraband, it said.

One Tata truck used for transporting the consignment was also seized by officials, it said.

In a separate operation, officials of the Mizoram excise and narcotics department also seized 2 kilograms of heroin from the possession of Bokul Uddin (23) and Sabil Ali (24), both from Assam’s Karimganj district at Seiling in Saitual district on Monday.

A bolero pickup truck used for transporting the contraband was also seized by the department, the statement said.

The seized heroin was smuggled from Myanmar to be sold outside Mizoram, it said.

The four accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act).

The accused, if convicted, will be liable to undergo imprisonment up to 20 years and shall have to pay a fine up to Rs. 2 lakh, the statement added.