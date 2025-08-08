Lakhimpur: The headmaster of a high school in Assam’s Lakhimpur district has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The headmaster, identified as Niron Neog, was taken into custody by Laluk Police on Thursday.

He is reportedly the headmaster of Gorhmur Tribal High School near Laluk in Assam.

Neog is accused of sexually assaulting a girl student who was studying in Class X at the time, during a tuition session before the HSLC-2025 examination.

The victim’s family filed a complaint with the Laluk Police Station. According to the complaint, the 16-year-old victim has been declared six months pregnant.

Following the arrest, Neog was produced before the judicial authorities in North Lakhimpur on Thursday and remanded in police custody.