Guwahati: A couple from Assam’s Guwahati, was arrested by Dhakuakhana Police in Lakhimpur district following a complaint filed by a man who alleged that his estranged wife had handed over their newborn child without adhering to legal adoption procedures.

Mintu Koch filed an FIR at Dhakuakhana Police Station on August 2, accusing his wife Pompi Dutta of giving away their newborn to a couple from Guwahati on July 29.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Based on the complaint, police registered a case (DKA PS Case No. 60/2025) under Section 143(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The Guwahati-based couple was arrested in connection with the case.

Police have also initiated questioning of Pompi Dutta and her mother as part of the ongoing investigation.

Pompi Dutta, in her statement to police, alleged that she was subjected to domestic violence by her husband during her pregnancy and was forced to return to her maternal home in February.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

She also filed a separate complaint against Mintu Koch alleging domestic abuse. She stated that she gave birth at a private nursing home in North Lakhimpur and later handed over the child to the Guwahati couple, claiming she received no money in return except assistance in clearing the hospital bill.

Initial findings suggest that the adopting couple may not have followed procedures laid down by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), the statutory body under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India. CARA is responsible for regulating in-country and inter-country adoptions and ensures that all such processes are conducted legally and ethically.

Incidents of informal adoptions without adherence to CARA guidelines continue to be reported from various parts of the country, often due to lack of awareness regarding the legal framework.