Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has extended the service of the special train between New Tinsukia and Dhubri for another three months, from August 20 to November 19, 2023.

The train will run three days a week – Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday – in both directions, NF Railway said in a statement.

The train will depart from New Tinsukia at 02:30 p.m. and reach Dhubri at 04:30 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, it will depart from Dhubri at 05:00 a.m. and reach New Tinsukia at 10:00 p.m. on the same day.

The train will stop at Dhemaji, Bishwanath Chariali, Udalguri, Rangiya Junction, Nalbari, Tihu, Pathsala, New Bongaigaon, Sapatgram, and Gauripur stations. It will have AC 3-tier, sleeper class, and general second-class coaches, NF Railway said.

The details of the train’s schedule and stoppages are available on the IRCTC website and on the NFR’s social media platforms. Passengers are advised to verify the details before boarding the train.

The train will be especially useful for those who travel frequently for work or medical reasons.

The extension of the special train service is a positive step by the NFR and is a testament to its commitment to providing better connectivity to the people of Assam