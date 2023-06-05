GUWAHATI: To clear the extra rush of passengers, it has been decided to extend the service of summer special train between Dibrugarh and Secunderabad for another four trips in both directions.

The train will run with its existing timings and stoppages.

Accordingly, train no. 07046 (Secunderabad – Dibrugarh) Special will depart from

Secunderabad at 11:00 hours on every Monday from 05 th to 26 th June, 2023 to reach Dibrugarh at

20:50 hours on Wednesday. In return direction, train no. 07047 (Dibrugarh – Secunderabad) Special

will depart from Dibrugarh at 09:20 hours on every Thursday from 08 th to 29 st June, 2023 to reach

Secunderabad at 16:30 hours on Saturday. In return direction, train no. 07047 (Dibrugarh – Secunderabad.

During it’s both ways journey, the special train will run via Simaluguri Jn., Mariani Jn.,

Lumding Jn., Goalpara, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Kharagpur Jn., Bhubaneswar, Palasa,

Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur and Nalgonda stations. Consisting of 22 coaches, the train will

have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches for the passengers.

Wait listed passengers of other trains travelling towards South India can avail the services of

this summer special train. The details of stoppages and timings of this train are available at IRCTC

website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N. F.

