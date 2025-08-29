Guwahati: Tripura and Assam have emerged as top performers among low and medium energy-consuming states in the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2024, released by the Union Ministry of Power.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE) jointly developed the index to evaluate how effectively states are implementing energy efficiency measures.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The SEEI categorizes states based on total final energy consumption into four groups:

Group 1 : More than 15 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MToE)

: More than 15 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MToE) Group 2 : Between 5 and 15 MToE

: Between 5 and 15 MToE Group 3 : Between 1 and 5 MToE

: Between 1 and 5 MToE Group 4: Less than 1 MToE

In this edition:

Tripura led Group 4

led Assam topped Group 3

topped Andhra Pradesh led Group 2

led Maharashtra ranked first in Group 1

The index measured performance during the 2023–24 financial year and used 66 indicators across seven key sectors:

Buildings, Industry, Municipal Services, Transport, Agriculture, DISCOMs, and Cross-Sector Initiatives.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

At the launch event, Akash Tripathi, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power and Director General of BEE, emphasized that energy efficiency plays a vital role in India’s energy transition. He said, “India’s energy shift is more than a climate obligation, it’s a strategic chance for innovation and inclusive growth.”

Why Tripura and Assam Stood Out

Both states excelled due to practical, ground-level implementation supported by effective policies. Their achievements include:

Buildings : Adoption of the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC)

: Adoption of the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) Industry : Implementation of energy efficiency policies for MSMEs and mandatory audits in non-PAT sectors

: Implementation of energy efficiency policies for MSMEs and mandatory audits in non-PAT sectors Transport : Rollout of electric mobility policies and EV charging infrastructure requirements

: Rollout of electric mobility policies and EV charging infrastructure requirements Agriculture : Promotion of solar-powered and energy-efficient pumps

: Promotion of solar-powered and energy-efficient pumps Municipal Services: Integration of climate action plans

Tripura further enhanced its ranking by conducting energy audits, launching retrofit programmes, demonstrating new technologies, and conducting capacity-building initiatives.

National Progress and Governance

The report highlighted growing adoption of demand-side management across India:

All 36 states and union territories have prepared State Energy Efficiency Action Plans (SEEAPs)

31 states have formed State-Level Steering Committees on Energy Transition, chaired by their Chief Secretaries

Compared to the 2023 index:

The number of Front Runner states decreased from seven to five: Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu

Kerala and Assam were placed in the Achievers category

Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh were ranked as Contenders

The SEEI 2024 continues to serve as a valuable policy tool, providing actionable insights to states aiming to boost energy efficiency.

It also supports India’s long-term climate goals: achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 and a 45% reduction in emission intensity by 2030.