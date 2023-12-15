Guwahati: In acknowledgment of its exceptional performance in the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI), Meghalaya has been awarded the second prize in the State Energy Efficiency Performance Award (Group 4) at the esteemed National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2023.

The distinguished ceremony took place at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan in the esteemed presence of the President of India Droupadi Murmu.

This noteworthy achievement underscores Meghalaya’s steadfast dedication to energy conservation and efficiency.

The NECA, an annual event observed on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day, recognises commendable efforts in energy conservation spanning various sectors of the economy.

The National Energy Conservation Day and the awards are being organized by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Union Ministry of Power, which is delegated as per the Energy Conservation Act 2001, to regulate and promote energy efficiency and its conservation in India.

On December 14 every year, these awards are given by the government of India to various sectors of the economy, recognizing the exemplary efforts on energy conservation in the country by these sectors.

Expressing his jubilation, Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal said, “The State Energy Efficiency Performance Award reflects our commitment to sustainable practices and energy conservation, motivating us to persist in our endeavours towards a greener and more energy-efficient future. Meghalaya has consistently spearheaded sustainable energy initiatives.”

Meghalaya is heavily dependent on hydropower for its power procurement and hence has been generating green power. The Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL) has taken several measures to improve billing efficiency.

The state government has notified the Meghalaya Energy Conservation Regulation-2017 intending to promote the use of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) star-level appliances in public procurement and ban the use of incandescent lamps and inefficient magnetic wire choke of tube lights.

Apart from this, the Meghalaya government has recently launched the Meghalaya Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 to have 15 per cent of the state’s vehicles to be electric by 2025. The policy offers purchase incentives for early adoption of electric vehicles based on the energy capacity of the battery.