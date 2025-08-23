Northeast India is all set to host a range of exciting events, from lively cultural festivals to impactful trade shows in the coming months. Whether you are passionate about music, local crafts, or exploring business opportunities, this vibrant region has something for everyone to enjoy.

Here’s a list of notable events:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Vibrant North East 2025: A Key Business Event

Dates : November 5–7, 2025

: November 5–7, 2025 Location: Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati

If you’re interested in business, Vibrant North East 2025 is the place to be. This three-day trade show focuses on agriculture, food processing, and rural development. With over 100 exhibitors and around 10,000 visitors expected, it’s an excellent opportunity to network and explore the region’s economic potential.

Asomi Saras Mela: Celebrating Local Crafts

Dates : Likely late December 2025 (Exact dates TBD)

: Likely late December 2025 (Exact dates TBD) Location: Khanapara Field, Guwahati

The Asomi Saras Mela, scheduled for December, will feature local artisans displaying bamboo, brass, sericulture products, and more. Organized by the government, this fair provides a unique opportunity to explore the region’s craftsmanship while supporting local artisans.

Northeast Youth Festival (NEYF): Youth-Centric Music & Culture

Dates : Nov 20–25, 2024 (TBD)

: Nov 20–25, 2024 (TBD) Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

A youth-centric cultural festival featuring over 100 performances across genres like rock, folk, hip-hop, and fusion with tribal instruments. The event also includes music production workshops and explores themes like ‘Youth and Sustainability.’ Entry is free or low-cost, with an expected attendance of over 10,000 people.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Ziro Festival of Music: Music in Nature

Dates : September 25-28, 2025 (Exact dates TBD)

: September 25-28, 2025 (Exact dates TBD) Location: Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

For music lovers, the Ziro Festival of Music is a must-visit. Held in the eco-friendly Ziro Valley, it brings together indie, folk, and world music set against a backdrop of lush rice fields. It’s a perfect fusion of music, nature, and great vibes.

Meghalaya Cherry Blossom Festival: A Feast for the Senses

Dates : November 14-15, 2025.

: November 14-15, 2025. Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

The Meghalaya Cherry Blossom Festival will bloom in Shillong this November, featuring music concerts, fashion shows, and wine-making competitions. With cherry blossoms in full bloom, it’s a celebration of both nature and culture. Tickets are available on RockskiTickets or Tickets.

Hornbill Festival: A Celebration of Naga Culture

Dates : December 1–10, 2025

: December 1–10, 2025 Location: Kisama Heritage Village, Nagaland

The Hornbill Festival in Nagaland showcases the vibrant Naga culture through music, dance, food, and crafts. Visitors can enjoy traditional performances and immerse themselves in the cultural richness of the region.

Dambuk Orange Festival: Adventure and Music

Dates : Likely December 15–18, 2025 (Based on 2024 dates)

: Likely December 15–18, 2025 (Based on 2024 dates) Location: Dambuk, Arunachal Pradesh

The Dambuk Orange Festival combines music, local food, and outdoor activities like dirt biking. Held in mid-December, it’s a fun mix of adventure and cultural celebration.

Basar Confluence (Bascon): Tribal Traditions in Arunachal

Dates : Likely mid-December 2025 (Based on 2023 dates)

: Likely mid-December 2025 (Based on 2023 dates) Location: Basar, Arunachal Pradesh

Basar Confluence celebrates the Galo tribe’s traditions, featuring traditional music, dance, and fishing demonstrations. The event also focuses on sustainable tourism and offers a deep dive into indigenous culture.

Christmas and New Year Celebrations: A Festive End to the Year

Dates : December 25–31, 2025

: December 25–31, 2025 Location: Across Northeast India

Northeast India will host vibrant Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations, especially in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Church services, feasts, parties, and fireworks will mark the year-end festivities.

Ongoing Cultural Events and Entertainment

Throughout 2025, Northeast India will also feature a range of entertainment events. From comedy shows to live music concerts, cities like Guwahati, Shillong, and Imphal will be buzzing with activity. Stay updated through platforms like BookMyShow and AllEvents.in.

Outdoor Adventures: Trekking and More

Adventure enthusiasts can look forward to trekking, camping, and exploring the region’s natural beauty, especially during winter. Northeast India’s mountains, forests, and rivers provide a perfect setting for outdoor activities.

Smaller Tribal Festivals

In addition to the major festivals, smaller community-led tribal festivals will also take place across the region. Keep an eye on local websites like northeastfestival.com for real-time updates.

Stay Updated on the Latest Events

For up-to-date information on events, visit:

BookMyShow (in.bookmyshow.com) for concerts and entertainment

AllEvents.in (allevents.in) for cultural events and community festivals

Insider.in or northeastfestival.com for regional updates

From exciting trade shows and cultural festivals to outdoor adventures, 2025 promises to be an exciting year to explore Northeast India. Whether you are visiting for business, music, or culture, there is something for everyone in this beautiful region of the country.