Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking at the birth centenary celebrations of former Assam Chief Minister Golap Borbora on Friday, strongly criticized Indira Gandhi’s leadership, alleging that it sidelined non-Congress leaders like Borbora, a freedom fighter and Assam’s first non-Congress Chief Minister.

Addressing a state-level event at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Shah praised Borbora’s integrity, socialist ideals, and reformist zeal, highlighting how his tenure from March 1978 to September 1979 reshaped Assam’s governance.

Shah noted that Borbora upheld democratic values and social justice despite resistance from the Congress-dominated political landscape.

Shah accused the Congress under Indira Gandhi of marginalizing leaders outside her family.

“Ever since Indira Gandhi took the reins of the country, no one except her family members received a platform or respect,” he said. He pointed out that even Gopinath Bordoloi received the Bharat Ratna only when the Congress was not in power.

Shah also highlighted Borbora’s pivotal role in combating illegal immigration. He credited Borbora’s voter list purification during the 1978 Mangaldoi by-election for laying the foundation of the Assam Movement.

“Golap Borbora was the first to act against illegal infiltrators in Assam. His government scrutinized voter lists in 70 of 126 constituencies and removed 36,780 illegal foreigners, despite limited resources and non-computerized rolls,” Shah said.

He asserted that if Borbora were alive today, he would be on the streets protesting against illegal immigration.

Shah described Borbora as a “legendary figure and a people’s leader,” quoting Bhupen Hazarika’s iconic lines, “Man for man’s sake, life for life’s sake,” to illustrate Borbora’s commitment to humanity and service.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, “Late Golap Borbora Ji, the first non-Congress Chief Minister of Assam, set the standards for future leaders with his humility, honesty, and epoch-making reforms in governance and education.”

Golap Borbora Ji committed his entire life to advancing the cause of laborers, the poor, and marginalized. pic.twitter.com/CcipR22scS — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 29, 2025

Shah also recalled Borbora’s 19-month imprisonment during the Emergency, calling it a testament to his unwavering commitment to civil liberties and democratic principles.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined the tribute, praising Borbora’s contributions to education and healthcare.

“His voter list revision during the 1978 by-election sparked the Assam Movement,” Sarma said, adding that Borbora’s reforms, including free education up to Class 10 and land revenue exemption for small farmers, laid the foundation for Assam’s development.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Borbora’s son Pankaj Borbora also attended the event. Pankaj remarked that extending the voter list cleanup efforts could have significantly curbed illegal migration.

The centenary celebrations featured memorial lectures, cultural programs, and a book release on Borbora’s life. Shah linked Borbora’s legacy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2025 demographic mission to address infiltration, positioning it as a continuation of Borbora’s vision. He also praised Assam’s ongoing anti-immigration initiatives under CM Sarma, criticizing opposition parties for resisting voter list purification.

The Chief Minister’s Office posted on X: “Assam Government today formally launched the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister Golap Borbora, with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah leading the tribute. This state-level honour recognises Golap Borbora’s historic role and his lasting impact on the state’s socio-political journey.”

Born on August 29, 1925, in Golaghat, Borbora grew up in a large family that included renowned Assamese actress Renu Saikia. Influenced by socialist stalwarts like Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan, Borbora brought those ideals into governance, earning a place in history as a symbol of ethical leadership and patriotism.

While the BJP-led government celebrated Borbora’s legacy, some senior Congress leaders accused the BJP of using his name for political purposes ahead of the 2026 Assam elections.