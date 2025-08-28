Guwahati: Union Home Minister arrived at Guwahati on Thursday on a two-day state visit.

He was welcomed at the airport by state CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Among his several schedules, Shah on Thursday attended the-18 member core Committee meeting in Guwahati.

CM Biswa Sarma says, “Team BJP is all set for the big battle ahead of the Assam Elections 2026.”

His visit comes at a decisive time for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Northeast, as the party seeks to consolidate its organizational machinery while simultaneously pushing forward national security and infrastructure agendas.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The core committee meeting in Guwahati is expected to be a critical forum where Shah, alongside top state leaders, will chart the BJP’s immediate political roadmap in Assam. Analysts say the discussions could cover organizational restructuring, constituency-level strategies, and coordination with alliance partners ahead of upcoming electoral cycles.

Equally significant is the inauguration of the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory on Friday morning. The state-of-the-art facility is aimed at enhancing cyber resilience and equipping law enforcement agencies in the Northeast with advanced tools to combat digital crimes and national security threats. This initiative underscores the government’s recognition of the region’s strategic importance in the digital era.

Also Read: Assam: Shah all set to arrive on crucial 2-day trip

“Honoured to welcome Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji at Guwahati Airport. Adarniya Amit Shah ji will soon chair the Core Committee meeting of @BJP4Assam and take part in various programmes tomorrow. We look forward to his leadership and counsel,” he tweeted.

Honoured to welcome Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji at Guwahati Airport.



Adarniya Amit Shah ji will soon chair the Core Committee meeting of @BJP4Assam and take part in various programmes tomorrow.



We look forward to his leadership and counsel. pic.twitter.com/P4xXJtl1AX — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 28, 2025

Later, Shah will turn to mass outreach, addressing the NDA Panchayat Pratinidhi Sammelan, a gathering of grassroots representatives that will test the party’s rural penetration and political resonance. He will also participate in the birth centenary celebration of Golap Borbora, Assam’s first non-Congress chief minister, honoring his legacy as a leader who shaped the state’s democratic journey.

Shah’s packed itinerary underlines the dual thrust of the BJP’s Northeast strategy — strengthening the party’s political foundation while simultaneously advancing security and development in a region long considered the frontier of India’s strategic interests.