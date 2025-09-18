Guwahati: A fierce political controversy has erupted in Assam following Asaduddin Owaisi’s scathing critique of an AI-generated video released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam unit.
The AIMIM president, in a post on X on September 17, 2025, condemned the video, which depicts a Muslim-majority Assam in the absence of BJP rule, as a manifestation of “repulsive Hindutva ideology.”
Owaisi accused the BJP of fear-mongering beyond electoral gains, alleging their ultimate goal is a “Muslim-mukt Bharat,” and criticized their lack of vision for India.
The video, posted on September 12, 2025, has amassed over 12,000 engagements and ignited a heated debate, with Owaisi’s remarks at the center of the storm.
The video, shared from the @BJP4Assam handle, portrays shadowy figures in burqas and skullcaps crossing barbed wire fences, labeled as “illegal immigrants.”
It aligns with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s warnings about unauthorized Bangladeshi crossings threatening Assam’s cultural identity.
Owaisi, however, argued that the depiction targets Indian Muslims, stating, “The very existence of Muslims in India is a problem for them.”
As Owaisi’s critique resonates online, the ECI’s stance and public reaction could shape Assam’s political future in the weeks ahead.