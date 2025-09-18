Assam Career 2025 Assam University Silchar Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam University Silchar in 2025.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Coordinator and Project Associate under a UNICEF-supported project of entitled “Building Resilience: Ending Child Marriage in the Context of Climate-Induced Disasters in Assam” in 2025.

Name of posts :

Project Coordinator

Project Associate

No. of posts :

Project Coordinator : 1

Project Associate : 1

Essential Qualifications :

PG in social science and allied disciplines. Preference will be given to candidates with:

a. Prior field & research experience in the social/development sector.

b. No fulltime regular Ph.D. scholar can apply for this post.

c. Proficiency in MS 365 and software like SPSS.

d. Understanding of data collection and analysis using e-tools, including Excel, NVivo, and

SPSS.

e. Good Research and analytical skills, along with strong communication skills in English, Bengali, Assamese, and any other local language, are desirable.

f. Knowledge of current policy and practice in particular relation to Child Protection and disaster-related issues.

How to apply :

Interested candidate must mail their CV to [email protected] on or 20th September, 2025.

Shortlisted candidates will get invitation for a walk-in interview on 23rd September 2025, commencing at 12.30 p.m. onwards.

The candidate must appear before the interview board with original and self-attested photocopies of the mark sheet, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, and a copy of a recent, signed CV on the day of the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here