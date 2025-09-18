Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in TISS in 2025.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Managers and Managers at its School of Education in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Manager- Operation

No. of posts : 1

Remunerations: Consolidated Pay Rs. 40,000/- to 45,000/- per month with annual increments as per Institute’s rules

Qualification & Experience :

Post Graduate/ Master’s Degree in a relevant field. Minimum 5 years of experience in Client Account Management (Operations Profile), that demonstrate abilities and competencies to handle the job. Preferably having a knowledge or experience minimum of 01 to 02 years in Tourism & Hospitality Sector.

Name of post : Manager- Industry Connect

No. of posts : 1

Remunerations: Consolidated Salary of INR 60,000 per month with annual increments as per School of Skill Education, TISS rules.

Qualification & Experience : Minimum Postgraduate in Marketing or in the relevant field. 06 to 08 years’ business development out of which minimum three years in the Education field

Name of post : Assistant Manager- Content

No. of posts : 1

Remunerations: Consolidated Salary of INR 40,000 to 45,000 per month with annual increments as per School of Skill Education, TISS rules.

Qualification & Experience : Master’s degree in Education, Communication, English or in relevant field. Minimum 5–6 years in the field of content, including at least 3 years in academics

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online through the link (Apply now) on the Institute website www.tiss.edu

Last date for receiving application: 30th September 2025

Application Fees :

Applicants should pay application fees of Rs. 1,000/- online. Application fees for SC/ST/PwD candidates will be Rs.250/-, if they attach the required Certificate to the online Application Form. Woman applicants are exempted from the payment of Application Fee.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3