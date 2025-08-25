Laluk: President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Monday buttressed his claim that the Congress would form the government in Assam.

Gogoi expressed his optimism attending the Vote Chor, Gaddi Chodd (Vote thief, leave seat) at Laluk in the Lakhimpur district.

Slamming the state BJP government, Gogoi said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had been using Assam Police as “bouncers” to frighten opposition leaders and journalists.

Reiterating that the state government had failed, he exemplified the latest deaths of infants at Guwahati Medical College.

“Even new-born babies are not secure in the state,” Gogoi said.

The Vote Chor, Gaddi Chodd campaign is a complementary initiative by APCC to bolster the Vote Adhikar Yatra being undertaken by Rahul Gandhi in Bihar.

The march aims at training booth-level workers of the Congress against alleged vote-stealing by the BJP

The Vote Chor, Gaddi Chodd campaign in Assam began on August 24 and will continue till August 31.

Gogoi, who arrived in North Lakhimpur on August 24, was welcomed by party workers at Pahumora Tiniali in Nowboicha.

State Congress bigwigs like Ripun Bora, Bhupen Bora, Ram Prasad Sarma, Ranee Narah, Dr Joy Prakash Das, Ghana Burhagohain and others attended the event.

Gogoi earlier visited the Laluk Bor Naamghar on the occasion of the Tirobhava Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva before addressing the gathering.