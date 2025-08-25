Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, assured the nation that it wouldn’t buckle under pressure from the United States tariff.

“No matter how much pressure comes, we’ll find a way out,” Modi said in Ahmedabad before the 50% US tariff deadline.

The new set of tariffs will be imposed by the Donald Trump-dispensation on August 26.

Lending his support to farmers, he added, “Your interest is paramount.”

And he elaborated, “Today, across the world, everyone is busy doing politics driven by economic interests. From this land of Ahmedabad, I want to tell my small entrepreneurs, shopkeepers, farmers, cattle rearers and I am saying this on the land of Gandhiji- be it the small entrepreneurs, farmers, or cattle rearers of my country, I promise you again and again that your interests are Modi’s top priority. My government will always protect you and will never allow any harm to come your way.”

The 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports to the United States was announced by Trump.

The whimsical President ‘punished’ India for buying cheap crude oil from Russia.

According to Trump, the money was utilised by Russia to fund its war against Ukraine.

The tariff is also part of Trump’s ideology of “America First” trade revival policy.

Taking a jab at Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack, Modi said, “Today, we leave no room for terrorists or their masters, no matter where they try to hide. The world witnessed how India avenged the Pahalgam attack, we eliminated them in just 22 minutes.”

The Prime Minister who inaugurated a host of projects in his home state, also lambasted the Congress over its misrule.

“Congress, which ruled India for 60-65 years, made nation dependent on other countries in order to indulge in import scams,” he said at the rally.

And he also rooted for indigenous goods stating, “Businessmen should keep a big board outside their establishments, saying they sell only ‘swadeshi’ goods.”

(With PTI inputs)

