Russian President Vladimir Putin will make an official visit to India in December, AFP reported on Friday, quoting the Kremlin.

The announcement is of paramount importance in the wake of India at the receiving end of new US tariffs on its exports over purchases of Russian oil.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov informed that the Russian President would also hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at the SCO summit in China.

“Preparation for the December visit” will be on the agenda, Ushakov told reporters.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval had earlier confirmed that the Russian President would land in India “soon.”

The dates were however not finalised.

“We have got a special, long relationship and we value this relationship,” Doval was quoted by the media.

With ‘estranged’ ties between Washington and New Delhi over stringent tariffs, the latter’s proximity to Moscow might raise eyebrows in United States run by President Donald Trump.

But with a stubborn Modi ignoring overtures from the all-powerful Trump, it’s evident that India refuses to buckle under US pressure.