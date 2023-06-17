Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to run two summer special trains between Silchar – Naharlagun and Agartala – Guwahati to clear the extra rush of passengers, officials said.

The summer special train between Silchar and Naharlagun connecting Barak Valley of Southern Assam with a part of Arunachal Pradesh will run for 11 trips from June 19 to August 29, 2023, from both directions, said an NF Railway official.

Another summer special train will also run for 11 trips between Agartala and Guwahati from June 22 to September 1, 2023, from both directions.

Accordingly, special train No. 05638 (Silchar – Naharlagun) will depart from Silchar at 01:50 p.m. every Monday to reach Naharlagun at 08:30 a.m. the next day, the official said.

In the return direction, special train No. 05637 (Naharlagun – Silchar) will depart from Naharlagun at 10:00 a.m. every Tuesday to reach Silchar at 04:40 a.m. the next day, he said.

The special train will run via Badarpur, Lumding, Dimapur, Furkating, New Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji and North Lakhimpur stations.

The train will consist of 20 coaches and there will be AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier and sleeper-class coaches.

According to the official, another special train No. 05628 (Agartala – Guwahati) will depart from Agartala at 07:00 a.m. every Thursday to reach Guwahati at 08:45 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, special train No. 05627 (Guwahati – Agartala) will depart from Guwahati at ) 01:15 a.m. on every Friday to reach Agartala at 04:35 a.m. the next day.

The train will run via Dharmanagar, Badarpur, Lumding and Chaparmukh Jn. Stations. The train will consist of 21 coaches and there will be an AC 3-tier, sleeper class and general second-class coaches.

The details of stoppages and timings of these summer special trains are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway.