Guwahati: Professor of the Department of Medicine at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) has brought laurels for Assam and Dibrugarh after being elected as a member of the Teachers’ Council of the Association of Physicians of India(API).

Dihingia was elected to the academic council of the API after securing the third-highest number of votes.

In the election of the academic council, which is a part of the prestigious national body of physicians of India, doctors from different states of the country cast their votes in his favor.

It may be noted that for many years Dr. Dihingia has held several significant posts in the Dibrugarh as well as Assam branches of the API.

He successfully served as the Superintendent of Assam Medical College for the past four years.

“I am happy that I have been elected as a member of API from Assam. Many doctors from other states voted in favour of me. I thank everyone for supporting me,” Dihingia said.

This is the first time someone from the Northeast has been elected. The teachers and doctors of Assam Medical College, especially the Department of Medicine, have expressed their joy.